Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a remarkable rescue in Corinth Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police got the call someone had fallen in an abandoned copper mine shaft at the Eureka Mine on Pike Hill.

The man, who officials say is about 30 years old, tumbled down about 150 feet. By the time first responders got to the scene, he had been stuck for more than two hours.

The team of firefighters and EMS from multiple Vermont and New Hampshire departments assembled a twin-tension rope rescue system and lowered two paramedics into the shaft. They then packaged and pulled up the patient in a basket.

“It was a very well coordinated effort, not by me, but by all of us coming together as a single entity and making this happen in a very professional and rapid fashion. This particular situation went like clockwork. Just nice when everything comes together, and we make it happen,” said Hanover Fire Department Chief Martin McMillan.

The man was transported by ATV to a nearby UVM helicopter, which took him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. No word on his injuries or his identity.

Officials say the entire rescue took less than one hour.

