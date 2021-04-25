NAACP works with Vermont Department of Health & Middlebury college to offer vaccine clinic to BIPOC community this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - BIPOC Vermonters can take advantage of another vaccine clinic this week.

The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health, and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in Middlebury on Wednesday, April 28th.

This clinic will be open exclusively for Vermonters who are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color and their households. There have been two full BIPOC vaccine clinics this month alone in Rutland and Bennington. These clinics seek to address the health disparities that BIPOC Vermonters face during the COVID-19 epidemic, including higher rates of both infection and complications from the virus, as well as lower rates of vaccination.

BIPOC vaccination rates lag behind that of white Vermonters. In fact, only about 38% of Black Vermonters have been vaccinated, versus almost 54% of white Vermonters.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.