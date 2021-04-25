Vermonters spend a “Day in the Dirt” to feed families in need

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state soaked up the sunshine during for this year’s Day in the Dirt on Saturday. Volunteers got out and got dirty getting gardens ready for the season, so people in need can have better access to fresh produce.

“If you walk into the produce section of your grocery, that’s what we’re planting here,” said Michelle Gates, the executive director of the Vermont Community Garden Network.

Volunteers at 18 gardens across the state put their hands to work, preparing beds for spring planting. The location in Burlington is a Victory Garden. The garden grows produce for the Shift Meals Program, which started at the beginning of the pandemic to feed people in need. Gates oversees the public plots that support those programs.

“People that were out of work and needed a little extra help could come here, learn how to garden, and spend some hours here tending to the garden, and take home whatever they need for their families. Everything else is donated to Feeding Chittenden,” said Gates.

The gardeners clear brush, lay down soil, and nurture the plants for a successful harvest that’ll continue to combat food insecurity.

“We need to focus our hunger relief efforts to make sure it’s not just enough food but enough healthy food. To be able to do this and to volunteer as part of something that is going to alleviate hunger in our community is just a really incredible opportunity,” said Hannah Harrington, chair of the board for the Vermont Community Garden Network.

Vegetables like squash, cucumbers, asparagus, and peas will be planted in the Burlington garden down in the Intervale. One family from South Burlington has volunteered at Day in the Dirt for seven years now. Matt Fidler says they bring their daughter not only to teach her gardening skills but also life lessons.

“I think getting her outside, one, teaching her the value of hard work, two, and also letting her know where food comes from. I think helping people know where food is sourced from and where it’s made gives them a real appreciation for what they’re eating,” said Fidler.

There’s another Day in the Dirt next Saturday at 11 sites around the state, some of which still need volunteers. You can get more information on how to volunteer here.

