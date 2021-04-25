What to do Sunday, April 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

If you like vintage things, and indoor/outdoor markets you might like Vintage Market Days. This Sunday is the last day to check it out at the Vermont Fairgrounds.

There will be a variety of handmade treasures, antiques, baked goods, and more. You can swing by from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets will cost $5 and will be available at the gate.

Pet Portraits and Paw Print Art.

If you want to snag a photo or two with your furry friend you can stop on by the Adirondack Art House between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

They’ll be hosting a Pet Palooza Portrait Event. You can take a stellar portrait, or snap a funny pic with your furry friend.

If you want to put your paw in the spotlight it will cost $25 per pet. You will also be able to make a “pawsome” keepsake to take home.

If you’re more into, hunting, fishing, and spaghetti dinners this event might be up your alley.

The VFW Post 1418′s Sportsman Show. The last day of the show is this Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This sportsman show has a little something for everyone, from archery to raffles, shopping, and more. Anyone is welcome to stop by the show.

The entry fee is $3.

