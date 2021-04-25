Your MAX Advantage Foreacst

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an outstanding day on Saturday, skies will be looking a little gloomy on Sunday. An area of low pressure will move to our south and east during the day, spreading clouds and a few showers across our region. The clouds will keep temperatures down as well, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers will likely be on the light side, with the chance for a few mountain snow showers late on Sunday night.

Skies will begin to clear out on Monday. We’ll see partly sunny skies through Monday afternoon, with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be cooler to start the week with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday is looking like our best looking day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs warming up into the low 60s. Our next weather system moves in later on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and the chance of showers. The frontal system stalls out over the region through the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers through Friday. Highs through the end of the week will be in the low to mid 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

