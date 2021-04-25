BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a cloudy end to our weekend with a smattering of showers and light sprinkles.

Monday the sun will be back and temperatures will be a bit chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50, and breezy conditions will make it feel a bit colder than that.

Tuesday is looking like our best day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs warming up into the low 60s. Our next weather system moves in later on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and the a good chance of showers.

The frontal system stalls out over the region through the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers through Saturday. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the low to mid 60s, but will be cooling off into the 50s for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.