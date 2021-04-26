2020 U.S. Census shows Vermont grew almost 2.8% since 2010

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The 2020 U.S. Census figures show the Vermont population grew almost 2.8% in the last decade to a resident population of just over 643,000.

The Vermont figures were released Monday when national figures were released as part of the national reapportionment of how the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be distributed between the states.

However, Vermont will continue to have only one representative to the U.S. House.

Vermont continues to be the second least populated state in the country. Only Wyoming has fewer residents.

Nationally, the population of the United States grew by 7.4% in the last decade, the second-slowest increase ever.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)