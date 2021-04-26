Bill would help military spouses save for retirement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine are part of a group that’s introduced a bill that would help spouses of active duty military service members save for retirement by expanding access to employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Hassan, a Democrat, said given how frequently many military families move in service to our country, saving for retirement can often be a difficult task.

Under the bill, businesses with 100 employees or fewer would be eligible for a tax credit of up to $500 per year per military spouse.

To receive the credit, small employers must make military spouses immediately eligible for retirement plan participation within two months.

