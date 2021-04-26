Advertisement

Black men share personal experiences with Vermont police

By Erin Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NAACP of Rutland kicked off its first ever BIPOC-led mini series on Sunday to give Vermonters of color the floor to talk about their experiences of living as a minority in the nation’s second-whitest state.

Sunday’s discussion focused on Black men’s experiences with police.

The live-streamed conversation called “Voices of Black Men in Vermont” was led by the NAACP of Rutland and moderated by Raphael Okutoro.

Nearly 100 people tuned in as Jason Brown, Shawn Pratt, Marion Russell and Raymond Moore shared their personal experiences with policing and incarceration.

“We what justice the same way you get justice. Equality for all. Justice for all,” said Raymond Moore.

The four men talked about changes they think would be most effective in addressing Vermont’s incarceration rate of Black men, which is the highest in the country. Another topic of discussion was how to strength trust between the Black community and police.

“We need them to interact with us more and basically, when they take off that uniform, to have some kind of human compassion, because when you take that uniform off, you’re another human,” said Marion Russell.

“For me, they’re not doing a good enough job of giving those officers psych evaluations,” said Jason Brown.

“So the relationships— we have to build those relationships and they have to come to us. We can’t keep coming to them,” said Shawn Pratt. “If they don’t come to us, then what are we supposed to do?”

The next panel discussion will focus on the experiences of Black women. No word yet on when that will be.

