Business group starts anti-bias effort in Vermont city

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The business community in Rutland is starting an anti-discrimination project in the Vermont city.

Last week, the board of directors of the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region voted unanimously to “denounce bias and discrimination.” Executive Director Lyle Jepson told the Rutland Herald that they also voted to create a panel charged with antidiscrimination efforts in the city. He says the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee will be charged with creating a plan that includes “education, projects, and activities to address bias, racism, and discrimination as well as increase diversity, equity, and inclusion” in the business organization and Rutland Region.

