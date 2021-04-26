Census: New Hampshire population grew 4.6% since 2010

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Census Bureau figures show New Hampshire was the second-fastest-growing state in New England over the last decade.

The state’s resident population on April 1 was 1,377,529, a 4.6% increase from 2010.

Massachusetts was the fastest-growing state in New England, seeing a 7.4% increase. That matches the 7.4% resident population increase in the nation as a whole.

University of New Hampshire demographers said last year that New Hampshire has had more deaths than birth in recent years, but has maintained modest population gains due to people moving into the state.

