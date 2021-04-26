Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A southern Vermont community is mourning the death of a teen who was killed over the weekend in a car crash that police say was likely fueled by alcohol.

Jada Spaulding-Doyle was a passenger in a car that went off the road in Putney early Sunday morning.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Spaulding-Doyle was a sophomore at Bellows Falls Union High School. Teachers there say she was a popular athlete and well-liked in the community.

“Jada was a very well-liked individual. She had many friends in high school. She played multiple sports, she had many different peer groups and well-liked in the community,” BFUHS Assistant Principal John Broadley said.

The school’s crisis team met Sunday afternoon to prepare for school Monday. Space was available with counselors throughout the day for kids who needed extra support.

“Though we never really want to prepare for these things is we have a crisis guideline that we follow. Whenever these events happen. I think the most important, this in first, supporting our faculty which will then support our kids,” Broadley said.

The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have been placed there.

The driver of the car sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. She is due in court later this week for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police have not released the name of the driver. We are told the 16-year-old and Spaulding-Doyle were close friends.

