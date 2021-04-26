Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sleep loss in jail concerns judges

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Appeals judges hearing bail arguments seemed sympathetic to claims that Ghislaine Maxwell is unjustly kept awake at night by guards ensuring she doesn’t die in jail like Jeffrey Epstein did while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Two of three judges on a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday expressed concern about light shined in her cell every 15 minutes at night as guards make sure she’s breathing.

They did not, however, seem necessarily inclined to grant her bail.

Maxwell faces a July 12 trial on charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. 

