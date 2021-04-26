Advertisement

High school football back on in New York’s North Country

It may not be football season but high school football is back in New York's North Country.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
After having their fall season canceled by the pandemic, area schools are putting on the pads for a spring season.

Peru is taking on Plattsburgh under the lights Monday night but things will look different.

Peru Coach Ryon O’Connell says footballwise, the game is the same but there will be no kickoffs.

Masks must be worn at all times by the players and they can only have two spectators per player.

This is, of course, to keep COVID off the field.

The season will be a short one with five weeks total. Two weeks for practice, one week for a scrimmage game and two weeks which is two games of the actual season.

This is what all of section 7 will get to play, which spans schools in Clinton and Essex counties.

Players at Peru told me they are just happy to get back on the field playing a game they love so much.

“It’s meaningful, it is actually the only sport I’ve gotten to play this year because of COVID, so it’s definitely going to be memorable,” said Zach Swyers, a Peru senior.

“It’s a little different than the previous seasons because we obviously don’t have the same traditions as we always do or the same game format, but I’m still really excited because we at least get to play a few games. It is what it is but, overall, I’m really excited,” said Gavin Padron, a Peru senior.

The game between Peru and Plattsburgh starts at 7 p.m.

