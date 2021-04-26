How Hannaford bagged food waste

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A regional grocery chain says it’s doing its part for the environment by eliminating all food waste. We got a look at the process and found out what’s required by the state.

Thousands of Vermonters hit the grocery store every day and find shelves full of food. But according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, up to 40% of all that food is never eaten.

“When food gets wasted, it typically goes to a landfill. Not so much in Vermont because you guys have very progressive laws about food waste bans, but most everywhere else... it ends up in a landfill,” said George Parmenter, the sustainability manager at Hannaford, which is based in Maine.

Parmenter says last year Hannaford achieved its goal of sending no food waste to landfills, and that includes all of its 183 stores in New England and New York. Hannaford says the zero food waste program kept 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills last year.

“It was really a matter of getting the process set up in every single store,” Parmenter said.

So how does it work? It starts in the stores with inventory management and pulling food from the floor when it’s clear that it’s not going to sell or is going bad.

“We are trying to provide the freshest quality produce that we possibly can for the customer. That will help reduce our food waste and help reduce how much goes into the food waste recycling bins,” Hannaford Manager Kyle Gray said.

Tens of thousands of pounds of food that they can’t sell but that can still be eaten goes to local food banks like Feeding Chittenden.

“It’s a whole community of people that would otherwise not have that food,” said Anna McMahon of Feeding Chittenden.

But foods that can not be donated, package and all, are put into bins where they are picked up twice a week by a company called Agri-Cycle. It brings the food waste to Maine where it’s turned into fuel.

“We remove that packaging and we are utilizing the food waste to create the biogas,” said Daniel Bell of Agri-Cycle.

The packaging is pressed and gets sent to a waste energy facility. The remaining food waste is mixed with cow manure for the anaerobic digestion process.

“We are then capturing that gas, that harmful methane gas and utilizing it as the fuel in the engines to create the renewable energy,” Bell said.

“Taking these steps to get food waste out is a significant mitigation strategy and it benefits the planet and the people,” said Josh Kelly of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Hannaford isn’t the only grocery taking action. The state says most Vermont grocery stores have some sort of system to fight food waste because they have to; it’s the law.

“We know that the grocery stores have been separating food waste for several years,” Kelly said.

Trying to cut down on climate change by keeping food out of the landfill.

