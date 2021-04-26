Advertisement

How to talk to children about systemic racism in the US

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The murder of George Floyd launched protests and reignited conversations about systemic racism in the U.S.

To address it, experts say white people need to talk about it, even with our kids. But how do we do that?

UVM Psychology Professor Jamie Abaied researched that topic and has a study being released on it next week. She spoke with our Darren Perron about how adults can have this conversation with kids and the homework they need to do first. Watch the video for the full interview.

