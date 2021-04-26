Advertisement

Hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccine slots open in Northeast Kingdom

Appointments are open for a drive-thru clinic in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday that will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are open for a drive-thru clinic in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday that will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The state announced over the weekend vaccinations would resume after the CDC authorized use of the J&J shot, despite a rare risk of blood clots. Experts say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk.

Tuesday, there will be a drive-thru clinic in the Northeast Kingdom using the J&J vaccine and health officials said that as of Monday morning, there were still about 300 slots open.

The clinic is at the Barton Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can make an appointment through the state registration website. You can also contact the call center at 855-722-7878.

Meanwhile, clinics using the multi-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been taking place as usual.

