Hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccine slots open in Northeast Kingdom

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The state announced over the weekend vaccinations would resume after the CDC authorized use of the J&J shot, despite a rare risk of blood clots. Experts say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk.

Tuesday, there will be a drive-thru clinic in the Northeast Kingdom using the J&J vaccine and health officials said that as of Monday morning, there were still about 300 slots open.

The clinic is at the Barton Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can make an appointment through the state registration website. You can also contact the call center at 855-722-7878.

Meanwhile, clinics using the multi-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been taking place as usual.

