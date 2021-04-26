Advertisement

Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closes doors

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of Monday.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closed its doors on Monday.

The Koffee Kup Bakery’s locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of Monday. This was confirmed by the Vermont Department of Labor.

Koffee Kup Bakery has been around since 1940 and, according to its website, has expanded its reach of goods through New England down even to Washington, D.C.

Workers told us that they got the call not to report to work Tuesday during their shifts on Monday.

The Labor Department says it will be connecting with the employer and impacted employees to offer support with job loss resources.

Our Katharine Huntley is gathering details and reactions and she will have that coming up for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

