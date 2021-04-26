Advertisement

Leahy plans to revive ‘earmarks’

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says he intends to bring back the power for members to direct money...
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says he intends to bring back the power for members to direct money to specific projects outside of the normal budget process-File photo(Oliver Contreras | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says he intends to bring back the power for members to direct money to specific projects outside of the normal budget process.

These so-called earmarks were banned in Congress a decade ago amid allegations of fraud and abuse.

Now, Leahy says he intends to revive earmarks, also known as “congressionally directed spending items.”

“In recent years, Congress has ceded too much of its Constitutional authority over spending to the Executive Branch to make decisions about how and where to invest Federal taxpayer dollars. A rebalanced process will allow Members to better utilize their knowledge and experience to thoughtfully direct federal funds,” Leahy, D-Vermont, said in a statement.

Leahy says the move will come with greater transparency and accountability to prevent against abuse.

