Lightning strike sparks wildfire in Guilford

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a wildfire in Guilford.

Crews say they tried to find the fire on foot and on ATVs, but couldn’t locate it, so they used a drone to help Saturday.

After they found the spot, officials determined the origin of the fire was a lightning strike that hit a pine tree on Thursday. We’re told it burned the base of the tree until it toppled.

Crews say the tree likely smoldered until Saturday when warmer temperatures and light winds began to spread the fire.

Spot fires spread over about a 1-2 acre area.

Crews were able to put out many of the hot spots.

