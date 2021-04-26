Advertisement

New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs.

State law already requires those who run over dogs to notify either police or the animal’s owner. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well. As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow’s Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home the bill’s sponsor. The Senate removed the bill’s title, however, sending it back to the House for concurrence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Missing Bristol man found dead
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Rutland County militia training center owner says he won’t dismantle site as ordered
File photo
Devastating fire raises questions about viability of Middlesex Fire Dept.
Best Summer Ever
Addison County backdrop for film receiving national attention

Latest News

FILE
Vermont secretary of state to conduct 2020 election audit
FILE
Business group starts anti-bias effort in Vermont city
FILE
Vermont dam repair prompts change to trout stocking plan
FILE
Students make bell stand for USS Vermont