New Rutland sculpture features super surprise

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The 12th sculpture on the Rutland Sculpture Trail has a super surprise.

It will feature two people: Rutland’s Tom Fagan and Batman.

Fagan was a famous journalist and book editor in Rutland. He was very involved in Rutland’s Halloween parade, creating a superhero theme one year. His friends in the comic book industry showed up in full superhero costume, catapulting Rutland’s parade onto the national stage.

The parade is even featured in at least 20 DC and Marvel comic books.

“We’re really excited. Tom Fagan and Batman really built this parade into what it became-- an internationally known event. It was our hope right from the beginning that we would be able to do this,” said Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power.

The statue will live on West Street, along the parade route and one of the highest-trafficked areas in the city.

The unveiling of the model is set to happen around Halloween this year. The carving will take place in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.