Advertisement

NH considers day honoring state’s 1st Black lawmaker

New Hampshire capitol
New Hampshire capitol(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are working to honor a man believed to have been the first Black elected official in the United States.

The state Senate this week passed a bill naming April 11, 2022, as Wentworth Cheswill Day.

The proclamation would honor Cheswill, a Revolutionary War veteran who was born on April 11, 1746, in Newmarket, where he was elected to various town offices from 1768 until his death in 1817.

The bill previously passed the House, which will now be asked to approve a minor change made by the Senate.

If it becomes law, citizens would be encouraged to observe the day with appropriate educational activities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Missing Bristol man found dead
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust
FILE
Will Vermonters take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Rutland County militia training center owner says he won’t dismantle site as ordered

Latest News

FILE
Will Vermonters take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Bill would help military spouses save for retirement
Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in New York
Utility warns consumers to be on the lookout for more scams