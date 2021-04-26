NY eases more COVID-19 safety rules as new cases plummet

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The governor says more people in New York will be able to attend outdoor sports games, concerts, gyms, casinos and work offices starting in mid-May.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that large-scale outdoor event venues can operate at 33% of capacity starting May 19 for professional and collegiate sports and live entertainment events. That’s up from 20% currently.

The governor cited the state’s progress in reducing COVID-19 infections as the reason for lifting restrictions.

New York had among the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases this winter, and infection rates remained at high levels throughout February and March.

Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping statewide in April.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)