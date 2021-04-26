Advertisement

NY eases more COVID-19 safety rules as new cases plummet

The governor says more people in New York will be able to attend outdoor sports games,...
The governor says more people in New York will be able to attend outdoor sports games, concerts, gyms, casinos and work offices starting in mid-May.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The governor says more people in New York will be able to attend outdoor sports games, concerts, gyms, casinos and work offices starting in mid-May.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that large-scale outdoor event venues can operate at 33% of capacity starting May 19 for professional and collegiate sports and live entertainment events. That’s up from 20% currently.

The governor cited the state’s progress in reducing COVID-19 infections as the reason for lifting restrictions.

New York had among the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases this winter, and infection rates remained at high levels throughout February and March.

Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping statewide in April.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Missing Bristol man found dead
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business
Courtesy: Manchester Police
Police: Human remains discovered by trail appear to be old

Latest News

batman
New Rutland sculpture features super surprise
flower
MiVT: Vermont Pressed Flowers
workers wanted
Will reinstated work search requirement help Vermont businesses hire?
police
Do you have the right to know if young people are accused of crimes?