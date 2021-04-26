NY state to lose 1 seat in Congress after new census count

NEW YORK (AP) - Census data released Monday means that New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts.

The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26.

It is one of seven states losing a member of congress as a result of the 2020 census.

The state stands to lose out on more than political clout: The census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.

