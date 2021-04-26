Advertisement

Passenger dies, driver hurt in Interstate 89 crash in NH

New Hampshire State Police say a pickup truck crash on Interstate 89 in Sutton ejected both...
New Hampshire State Police say a pickup truck crash on Interstate 89 in Sutton ejected both people in the vehicle, killing one and hospitalizing the other with life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUTTON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a pickup truck crash on Interstate 89 in Sutton ejected both people in the vehicle, killing one and hospitalizing the other with life-threatening injuries.

The truck was traveling south on Friday when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Sutton Rest Area, went off the road and began to roll over.

Both people were ejected.

The passenger, Jonathan Mainguy, 35, of Nashua, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Glenn Levesque, 42, also of Nashua, was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police are investigating the crash.

