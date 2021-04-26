Advertisement

Students make bell stand for USS Vermont

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Some students at Vermont technical center are building a bell stand for Vermont’s namesake submarine.

The Rutland Herald reports that the Stafford Technical Center students in Rutland have been working to construct the mobile metal pole that holds the bell used to signal the crew when a commanding officer is about to board the USS Vermont. The bell stand is also to display the sub’s banners. The nuclear-powered submarine started active service last April and is third Navy ship to have Vermont’s name since 1816. The USS Vermont Support Group commissioned the project.

