Teenager dies in Putney crash

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tragic overnight accident has killed one teenager.

Police say the one-car crash happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday on US Route 5 in Putney. Both the driver and the passenger were 16 years old.

The passenger from Rockingham died shortly after arriving at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The driver from Saxton’s River was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, then processed for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police have not named the victim, while they notify next of kin.

