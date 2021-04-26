Advertisement

Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tragic overnight accident has killed one teenager.

Police say the one-car crash happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 5 in Putney. Both the driver and the passenger were 16 years old. Police found the two injured teens trapped inside the vehicle when they got to the scene.

The passenger from Rockingham died shortly after arriving at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The driver from Saxton’s River was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, then processed for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police have not named the victim, while they notify next of kin.

The driver is set to appear in family court on Thursday to face charges of grossly negligent operation of a vehicle and driving under the influence resulting in a death.

