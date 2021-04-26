Advertisement

Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in New York

(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is starting up again in New York after federal authorities announced they were lifting a pause on the shots.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that government-run sites had started offering the vaccine again.

The state had halted its use last week based on recommendations of U.S health officials who were investigating reports over rare but potentially dangerous blood clots related to the shots.

