Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is starting up again in New York after federal authorities announced they were lifting a pause on the shots.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that government-run sites had started offering the vaccine again.

The state had halted its use last week based on recommendations of U.S health officials who were investigating reports over rare but potentially dangerous blood clots related to the shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.