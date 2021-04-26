Advertisement

Utility warns consumers to be on the lookout for more scams

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The largest utility in New Hampshire is warning consumers to be on the lookout for more aggressive scams targeting customers.

Eversource says scammers are finetuning their techniques, including using phony caller IDs that display “Eversource” and use scripts that sound like a legitimate company representative threatening to connect electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill.

Eversource said customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.

The utility said consumers should never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online, even if they seem legitimate.

