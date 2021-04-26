Advertisement

Vermont author’s new book addresses gaining confidence, crushing doubt

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - We first introduced you to Barre native Corrina Thurston in November 2018. Since the age of 10, Thurston has been dealing with migraines and chronic pain stemming from Lyme disease and Bartonella. Despite her condition, she is an author, has been booked as a guest speaker, including a Ted talk two years ago, and she’s also a color pencil artist and a new mom.

In her latest book, “How to Crush Self Doubt and Gain Real Confidence,” Thurston tackles issues that many of us deal with on a regular basis. The book talks about how it’s OK to say “I don’t know.” She also discusses how failure is OK, but unnecessary guilt isn’t.

One of the topics she’s received quite a bit of feedback about is what’s called imposter syndrome. That’s when someone doubts their skills, talents or accomplishments and is concerned they’ll be exposed as a fraud.

“It’s important to recognize that despite your different perspective, you have just as much worth as everyone else around you. You just have to learn to feel that way about yourself,” Thurston said.

Watch the video above to see our Scott Fleishman’s full interview with Corrina Thurston.

Click here for more on Thurston’s book. She’s also working on an audio version of the book that she is narrating.

You can watch Thurston’s Ted Talk below.

Keeping a colorful outlook

