Advertisement

Vermont dam repair prompts change to trout stocking plan

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHITTENDEN, Vt. (AP) - Repairs to a dam in the mountains of Vermont have prompted the Department of Fish and Wildlife to change its trout stocking plan for this spring.

The reservoir was slated to be stocked this month with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging nine inches and 450 two-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13-inches in length. Instead, the trout will instead be stocked in Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester and Prentiss Pond in Dorset. During the repairs to the Goshen Dam, the water level in the reservoir is being lowered to a maximum depth to about 1 feet (30.48 centimeters) with a surface area of approximately 1.5 acres (0.61 hectares).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Missing Bristol man found dead
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Rutland County militia training center owner says he won’t dismantle site as ordered
File photo
Devastating fire raises questions about viability of Middlesex Fire Dept.
Best Summer Ever
Addison County backdrop for film receiving national attention

Latest News

FILE
Vermont secretary of state to conduct 2020 election audit
FILE
Business group starts anti-bias effort in Vermont city
FILE
Students make bell stand for USS Vermont
FILE
New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill