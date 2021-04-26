Vermont dam repair prompts change to trout stocking plan

CHITTENDEN, Vt. (AP) - Repairs to a dam in the mountains of Vermont have prompted the Department of Fish and Wildlife to change its trout stocking plan for this spring.

The reservoir was slated to be stocked this month with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging nine inches and 450 two-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13-inches in length. Instead, the trout will instead be stocked in Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester and Prentiss Pond in Dorset. During the repairs to the Goshen Dam, the water level in the reservoir is being lowered to a maximum depth to about 1 feet (30.48 centimeters) with a surface area of approximately 1.5 acres (0.61 hectares).

