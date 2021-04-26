Vermont gets federal funding for domestic violence prevention

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is seeing a boost in funding for services to turn in to results for victims and those experiencing sexual and domestic violence.

Back in September, Vermont received $6 million in federal funding to combat sexual violence. But now, we know what they have done with the funds.

“We know that the coronavirus has minimized places of safety,” said Kim Jordan, the new director of the safe space anti-violence program at the Pride Center of Vermont.

Jordan says in a perfect world, we are headed toward a safer state.

“The best possible scenario is that every LGBTQ+ person in this state feels safe and connected to whatever services they need in order to thrive,” said Jordan.

But to obtain that, often funding is required, so money from the federal government, especially during the pandemic, was welcome.

“It’s more important now than ever that federal and state funding are available to support victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Sarah Robinson, the deputy director for the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

They advocate on behalf of 15 member organizations across the state and securing $6 million last fall was a big win leading up to now.

“These organizations have had to pivot and do their work differently during the pandemic,” said Robinson.

“Figure out what the best way to utilize that money to best serve LGBTQ survivors of violence,” said Mike Bensel, the executive director of the Pride Center.

He says the $30,000 they received was crucial in moving services online, securing confidential information, creating continuity in service for survivors and bring programming to homes. But he also says, it has helped them dream bigger going forward.

“It helped us to shift to a system where we are supporting folks across the state in ways we haven’t been able to before,” said Bensel.

Bensel says equally as important, offering their services outside Chittenden County.

“As a statewide organization, I think we have shown that we can work virtually, and it’s so nice for us to be able to support other folks in other counties with some of the new tools we have adapted and used through the COVID pandemic,” said Bensel.

Another piece he says they have also been talking about is expansion in the realm of support lines.

Jordan says although she wouldn’t wish COVID on anyone, it has identified silver linings.

“The opportunities that we really help us question the systems that we assumed needed to be there and then creating new systems and new opportunities and allowing our imaginations to guide us,” said Jordan.

VT Network also says now they are making sure the latest round of COVID stimulus dollars can also be put toward support for victims.

Another trend the Pride Center’s Safe Space Anti-Violence Program is currently seeing is more outreach for support against workplace discrimination, something they plan on continuing to work on anyway they can.

