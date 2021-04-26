Advertisement

Vermont ready to remove bald eagles from endangered list

Vermont’s population of bald eagles has grown to the point that the state is ready to remove them from the endangered species list.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s population of bald eagles has grown to the point that the state is ready to remove them from the endangered species list.

Vermont Public Radio reported on Monday that hunting, habitat loss and pesticide poisoning pushed the birds of prey close to extinction.

Doug Morin is the bird project leader at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. He says since a breeding pair took up residence in the state in 2008, the birds’ recovery has been strong and steady.

Twenty years ago, there were no eagles reproducing in Vermont and now there are 52 breeding pairs in the broader area that produced 64 chicks last year.

