Vermont secretary of state to conduct 2020 election audit

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos will be performing a post-election audit of the 2020 Vermont General Election results.

The audit, which is routine, will take place on Wednesday in Montpelier. Every ballot cast and every race in the seven randomly selected communities will be included in the audit. The communities selected for this year’s audit are Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington, Topsham, Warren and Worcester. Condos says post-election audits that verify the accuracy of election results provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process. The audit will be streamed live on ORCA Media’s YouTube Channel.

