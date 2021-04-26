WCAX nominated for 6 New England Emmys

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some exciting news for the WCAX News team-- our team has received six New England Emmy nominations!

Four of them are for Scott Fleishman.

Scott was nominated for his story on a special UPS delivery, for the story of a UVM basketball star’s memorable senior night, as well as for his sports reporting and for just being an all-around awesome videojournalist.

Ike Bendavid and Photographer Lance MacKenzie were nominated for taking you into bat caves.

And Joe Carroll’s Super Senior series got another Emmy nod as well.

Congratulations to all of them and we’re proud to have you on our team!

