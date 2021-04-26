Advertisement

WCAX nominated for 6 New England Emmys

Emmy statue-File photo
Emmy statue-File photo(Associated Press)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some exciting news for the WCAX News team-- our team has received six New England Emmy nominations!

Four of them are for Scott Fleishman.

Scott was nominated for his story on a special UPS delivery, for the story of a UVM basketball star’s memorable senior night, as well as for his sports reporting and for just being an all-around awesome videojournalist.

Ike Bendavid and Photographer Lance MacKenzie were nominated for taking you into bat caves.

And Joe Carroll’s Super Senior series got another Emmy nod as well.

Congratulations to all of them and we’re proud to have you on our team!

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Missing Bristol man found dead
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust

Latest News

Census data released Monday means that New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of...
NY state to lose 1 seat in Congress after new census count
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s sleep loss in jail concerns judges
New Hampshire House members stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during an outdoor meeting at the...
US Supreme Court review wanted on NH House in-person sessions
Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed Monday he “didn’t do anything wrong” in his first open press event...
Cuomo on sex harassment claims: I didn’t do anything wrong