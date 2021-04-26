Advertisement

Where Vt. senior centers are in the reopening process

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a strong vaccination uptake, Vermont has allowed senior centers, adult day centers and long-term care facilities to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living says one senior center has reopened fully and about a dozen others are partially open.

Ten of the 14 adult day centers in the state have either reopened or announced dates to do so.

But we’re hearing from families of long-term care facility residents who say they’re not being allowed to visit loved ones despite both parties being vaccinated.

DAIL says while there are some exceptions when COVID-19 cases crop up in a facility, residents do have the right to see loved ones.

“Residents all have their right to visitation. And that is spelled out fairly clearly in the most recent long-term care operational guidance. That residents do have a right to visitation,” said Monica White, the interim commissioner of the Vt. Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

Right now, the health department is looking at breakthrough cases, which are when someone who is fully vaccinated gets the virus, to determine what changes they need to make to the guidance.

Those are expected to come out in a week or two.

Click here for more information on how to contact the Long Term Care Ombudsman Office or call 1-800-889-2047.

Click here for more on when the adult day centers and senior centers in your area expect to reopen.

