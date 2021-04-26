Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! It has been a chilly day today, but it will be a bit warmer tomorrow!

Tuesday we expect more sunshine and temperatures will be climbing back into the 60s. This will be your MAX Advantage day of the week, so be sure to get outdoors if you can.

It will still be mild Wednesday and Thursday, but a frontal system will be moving in, stalling out, and drifting around our region for a few days, and that means unsettled weather with the chance for rain showers each day through the end of the week. We do have moderate drought conditions across much of our region, so we do need the rain, though.

The front finally goes through late Friday with more showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Then it will be chilly and blustery again Friday night into Saturday, similar to what we had for weather today. That first day of May on Saturday might start out with a few rain showers and even a few more mountain snow showers!

Sunday it will be warmer, with partly sunny skies, but it will be breezy out of the south.

