BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a chilly, blustery start. But we will get the sunshine back after we get rid of morning clouds.

The chilly conditions will only last for today, and then we’ll get back on track with temperatures climbing back into the 60s on Tuesday. There will also be a lot of sunshine, too, so take MAX Advantage of that sunny, warmer weather on Tuesday.

It will stay warm into Wednesday & Thursday, but a frontal system will be moving in, stalling out, and wobbling around our region for a few days, and that means unsettled weather with the chance for rain showers each day through the end of the week. We do need the rain, though.

The front goes through late Friday with more showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Then another shot of chilly blustery air will barrel in Friday night into Saturday. That first day of May on Saturday might start out with a few rain showers and . . . yes . . . a few snow showers in the mountains. It will be a chilly, blustery start to the first weekend of May.

It will warm back up again on Sunday, and it will be partly sunny. But it will be breezy out of the south.

Bundle up today, and take MAX Advantage of the nice, spring day on Tuesday! -Gary

