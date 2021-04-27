2 women accused in poisoning

Advertisement

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women are facing charges-- accused of poisoning another woman.

Brattleboro police say the incident happened back in January.

The woman who says she was poisoned told the police it happened at work, but we don’t know where that is or how it happened.

We do know that Miranda McLoughlin, 24, of Brattleboro, is charged with aggravated assault for her role in the alleged poisoning.

Maggie Barcomb, 20, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, is charged with accessory before the fact.

We reached out to the police for more information but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

