Anaylsis: What do new census numbers mean for Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are welcoming the latest census results that show the state’s population is on the rise.

According to the 2020 data, Vermont’s population grew about 2.8% to just over 643,000 residents, similar to an increase from 2000 to 2010. While the boost won’t change the state’s Congressional seats as it has in some areas, it will bring other positive impacts when it comes to federal funding.

“When we show an increase like that -- and then the funding formulas are based on population -- it equates to an increase in federal spending. Basically, our taxpayer dollars coming back to the state,” said Michael Moser with the Vermont State Data Center.

Vermont continues to be the second least populated state in the country, remaining behind Wyoming.

Dom Amato spoke with Moser about some of the other impacts of the new data.

