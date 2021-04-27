Audit finds human error likely cause of Vt. data breach

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An investigation has determined that a single human error was the likely cause of the Vermont Department of Labor sending thousands of tax documents to the wrong people earlier this year.

The report released Monday by the office of state Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer found there were adequate controls in place to catch the error. The mistake led to the state Department of Labor to recall thousands of 1099-G forms that included names, addresses and Social Security numbers of people who received unemployment assistance.

The state recalled the incorrectly mailed forms, reissued the correct documents and offered identify theft protection to people affected by the error.

