Advertisement

Historic church damaged by overnight fire

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are busy early Tuesday morning after an overnight church fire in Williamstown.

The fire was at the Williamstown United Federated Church right on Route 14 in town.

We’re told the intersection of Route 14 and Depot Street is closed because of the fire.

According to the Barre City Fire Department, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

We’re told it was unoccupied at the time.

Crews are currently working to save a historic bell inside the steeple.

According to the church’s website, it was built over 220 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closes doors
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business

Latest News

Man succumbs to his injuries following motorcycle crash
We now know a man is dead following a motorcycle accident last week in the town of Leicester
Man succumbs to his injuries following motorcycle crash
Crews work to take down the steeple.
Historic church damaged by overnight fire
plattsburgh vs peru
High school football back on in New York’s North Country