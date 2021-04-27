Historic church damaged by overnight fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are busy early Tuesday morning after an overnight church fire in Williamstown.

The fire was at the Williamstown United Federated Church right on Route 14 in town.

We’re told the intersection of Route 14 and Depot Street is closed because of the fire.

According to the Barre City Fire Department, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

We’re told it was unoccupied at the time.

Crews are currently working to save a historic bell inside the steeple.

According to the church’s website, it was built over 220 years ago.

