Advertisement

Historic ‘Revere bell’ recovered from burned Williamstown church

By Joe Carroll
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Local residents and members of the Williamstown Federated Church community are grappling with the news that their beloved church was destroyed by fire Monday night. But as Joe Carroll reports, one of the church’s most important features managed to make it through safely.

Pastor Doug Cameron and members of his congregation spent the morning saving what they could from a fire that destroyed their church. The Williamstown United Federated Church was fully involved when firefighters arrive Monday evening. The reality of the loss has started to kick in for the pastor. “Truly understanding that I’m never going into this sanctuary again, it’s gone,” he said.

Damage following overnight fire
Damage following overnight fire(WCAX)

“It’s surreal,” said Nancy Avery, who was married to her husband, Alvin, in the church. “It’s just like a bad dream that we haven’t woke up from.” Avery was able to save the kid’s Sunday school cross, along with bibles and pictures.

Williamstown Town Clerk Barbara Graham says the church will leave a large hole in the community. “It’s devastating. It’s a loss, it’s huge...”

But firefighters were able to save perhaps its most famous fixture. A bell cast in Paul Revere’s Boston foundry was gently removed after the fire was put out. “We were able to salvage the historic bell that was up in the tower and some other things that belonged to the church,” said Williamstown Fire Chief William Graham. For now, the bell is being safely stored at the fire station, along with what’s left of the church’s clock face. “That chimed every hour, on the hour. So yeah, that we won’t hear.”

“We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do with that bell,” Cameron said.

Revere bell recovered from the Williamstown Federated Church Monday.
Revere bell recovered from the Williamstown Federated Church Monday.(WCAX)

Because of Covid, Pastor Cameron says they were doing remote services this Sunday, though in-person gathering. “We will continue to meet in a different church and we will continue to do God’s work by serving our community,” he said.

The church did not have a sprinkler system but was insured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft

Latest News

A new push in the Vermont Legislature would shield the identities of young people involved in...
Do you have the right to know if young people are accused of crimes?
The 2020 census results are in and with populations shifting, seven states are losing seats in...
What will lost congressional seat mean for New York?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Mark Ferguson explores a vernal pool.
Wildlife Watch: The secret life of vernal pools
What will lost congressional seat mean for New York?
What will lost congressional seat mean for New York?