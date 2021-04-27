Historic ‘Revere bell’ recovered from burned Williamstown church

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Local residents and members of the Williamstown Federated Church community are grappling with the news that their beloved church was destroyed by fire Monday night. But as Joe Carroll reports, one of the church’s most important features managed to make it through safely.

Pastor Doug Cameron and members of his congregation spent the morning saving what they could from a fire that destroyed their church. The Williamstown United Federated Church was fully involved when firefighters arrive Monday evening. The reality of the loss has started to kick in for the pastor. “Truly understanding that I’m never going into this sanctuary again, it’s gone,” he said.

Damage following overnight fire (WCAX)

“It’s surreal,” said Nancy Avery, who was married to her husband, Alvin, in the church. “It’s just like a bad dream that we haven’t woke up from.” Avery was able to save the kid’s Sunday school cross, along with bibles and pictures.

Williamstown Town Clerk Barbara Graham says the church will leave a large hole in the community. “It’s devastating. It’s a loss, it’s huge...”

But firefighters were able to save perhaps its most famous fixture. A bell cast in Paul Revere’s Boston foundry was gently removed after the fire was put out. “We were able to salvage the historic bell that was up in the tower and some other things that belonged to the church,” said Williamstown Fire Chief William Graham. For now, the bell is being safely stored at the fire station, along with what’s left of the church’s clock face. “That chimed every hour, on the hour. So yeah, that we won’t hear.”

“We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do with that bell,” Cameron said.

Revere bell recovered from the Williamstown Federated Church Monday. (WCAX)

Because of Covid, Pastor Cameron says they were doing remote services this Sunday, though in-person gathering. “We will continue to meet in a different church and we will continue to do God’s work by serving our community,” he said.

The church did not have a sprinkler system but was insured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

