Man dead after motorcycle crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a single motorcycle crash, Monday evening, that left one man dead.

Police say it happened around 6:30pm on Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester.

Police say 22 year old, Jozef Sloma, of Leicester was traveling southbound when he lost control for a unknown reason.

The southbound lane shutdown for a brief period of time.

Sloma was unconscious and non-responsive to medical personnel and was transported to UVM Medical Center, where he later died from his injures.

The investigation is still on-going.

