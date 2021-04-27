McDonald’s hopes to hire hundreds in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As McDonald’s restaurants get ready to reopen their dining rooms this summer, the fast-food giant hopes to hire hundreds of workers in Vermont.

The company says it is looking for 366 people to work at 25 of its Vermont locations.

McDonald’s says it has added more than 50 COVID procedures at its restaurants to keep customers and workers safe.

