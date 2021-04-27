Advertisement

McDonald’s hopes to hire hundreds in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As McDonald’s restaurants get ready to reopen their dining rooms this summer, the fast-food giant hopes to hire hundreds of workers in Vermont.

The company says it is looking for 366 people to work at 25 of its Vermont locations.

McDonald’s says it has added more than 50 COVID procedures at its restaurants to keep customers and workers safe.

Click here for more information and to apply.

