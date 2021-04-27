Advertisement

New Hampshire adds appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The state of New Hampshire is allowing additional appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at three of its sites.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire is allowing additional appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at three of its sites.

The 4,500 appointments are available in the state’s scheduling system, VINI, for Sunday in the Concord, Nashua and Newington vaccination clinics.

The Sunday clinics are not open to walk-in appointments. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People with later appointments can reschedule for an appointment for Sunday.

