New team to clean up graffiti in Burlington

Burlington has created a graffiti panel to help clean up the city and decide what is art, and what's not.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graffiti is not a black and white issue for the city of Burlington. Some residents see it as an eyesore while others call it art.

Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that a team will be created to handle this issue.

“We are in the hiring process but you will see crews that are out and that are addressing, they are cleaning, and that’s really what the public will notice,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says his administration is making a graffiti fix a priority because the city views it as an economic issue.

“Impacts the way people feel about the downtown, impacts the appeal of it,” Weinberger said.

City Councilor Ali Dieng says it’s important to know the difference between art and expression, and something that trashes Burlington buildings.

“Yes, we wanted graffiti that beautiful that’s art, but also we don’t want graffiti that’s not beautiful, that is denigrating the beauty of our environment,” said Dieng, I-Burlington City Council.

Graffiti like on the side of the building at 200 Church Street is what Dieng classifies as vandalism, not art.

The city says eventually they will work with the community to find a creative and collaborative way to allow people to express themselves.

Making art that is not costing the city or private citizens money.

