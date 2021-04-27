Advertisement

NY opening mass vaccination sites to walk-in shots for all

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers seeking COVID-19 vaccinations will be accommodated on a...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers seeking COVID-19 vaccinations will be accommodated on a walk-in basis at all state-run vaccination sites starting Thursday.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers seeking COVID-19 vaccinations will be accommodated on a walk-in basis at all state-run vaccination sites starting Thursday.

The move to expand vaccine access comes as infection rates are decreasing in most of the state.

New York has averaged about 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days, less than half the daily number of cases at the start of the month.

Cuomo announced last week that walk-in COVID-19 shots would be available to anyone over 60 at state-run mass vaccination sites.

The new policy will eliminate the age restriction for walk-in shots.

